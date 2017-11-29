Wolves Boss Nuno Santos Happy His Team Will Get Some Extra Rest Before Playing Birmingham

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno is grateful for the extra rest afforded to his team ahead of their derby clash with Birmingham.

Wolves now have nine days between their last game and their next as a result of their match against the Blues getting pushed back because of TV coverage.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The sides will square off next Monday, and Nuno has said that his players will use the time wisely, with rest and recovery on the mind.

"They are ready to have a good rest because it was a very tough week, the calendar is tough," the manager said, via Express & Star.

"It’s a moment to recover well and work better to keep improving.

"We’re going to rest now and prepare strong for the next game – it’s a derby, everybody know. Now is the moment for us coaches to prepare."

.@TomBarclay_ asks if Wolves are the most exciting Championship team ever https://t.co/TQY5JAWEuP pic.twitter.com/gWxNTpSqCN — Sun Sport (@SunSport) November 26, 2017

Wolverhampton are currently four points clear at the top of the Championship standings with 44 points. But the coach has downplayed the lead and has urged his men to keep on working and to focus on themselves.

"I keep repeating myself, (the lead) doesn’t mean anything at all," he insisted. "We have to work every day the same way, every day is important.

"We don’t look where our opponents are in the table – we analyse them on their strengths and weaknesses.

"They have a lot of talent, but there is no talent without hard work. They get confidence from the way they work every day and the way they play."