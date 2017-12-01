Brighton vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Brighton host Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League, with the hosts looking to improve their form against visitors look to secure their fifth win in six games.

Brighton come off the back of a 0-0 draw with fierce rivals Crystal Palace and will look to build on their decidedly average form as of late, having not taken home three points since their 1-0 away win at Swansea back at the start of November.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will want to continue their momentum after their convincing 3-0 victory away to Stoke City, with star signing Mohamed Salah scoring a brace to take his tally up to 12 league goals so far this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This will be only the third time the sides have faced each other in the 21st century, with the last fixture being an away trip to Anfield in the FA Cup back in 2012, after which Brighton limped back to the south coast after a harrowing 6-1 defeat.

Brighton scored two own goals in the fixture, with Liam Bridcutt and Lewis Dunk putting the ball into their own net.

Ironically, none of the four Liverpool scorers are still at the club, with Martin Skrtel, Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez all at new clubs and icon Steven Gerrard now the club's under-18s academy coach.

Team News

Brighton will take pride in their clean sheet in midweek, with Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan making a string of decent saves.

Glenn Murray, who failed to score against his former club on Tuesday will likely lead the line once again, and Lewis Dunk who oozed class at the back, will want to further his bid to warrant an England call-up. Brighton only have one confirmed injury, veteran Steve Sidwell remains out with a back problem.

Liverpool went with Dominic Solanke leading the line against Stoke, but manager Jurgen Klopp will likely return to a more experienced forward, with Roberto Firmino the likely candidate. Sadio Mane, who gave a man of the match performance against Stoke, will also be a shoe-in for inclusion.

Potential Brighton Line-Up: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo; Groß; Murray





Potential Liverpool Line-Up: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson; Salah, Coutinho, Mane; Firmino

Prediction

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Liverpool's form in recent games suggests that they are very much the stronger side going into Saturday's fixture, but Brighton manager Chris Hughton will not want his team to take a defeat laying down and will look to take something away from the game.







Brighton are currently tenth in the league, only five places behind Liverpool, and will want to prove to the Merseysiders why that's the case.





Added with Liverpool's defensive insecurity this season, it is possible that Mignolet will fail to repeat the clean sheet he kept on Tuesday.



