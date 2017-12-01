Report Claims Liverpool Face Italian Competition in Bid to Sign Brazilian Left-Back

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing young Brazilian Emerson Palmieri from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp plans to strengthen his defence for the second part of the season. 

The Reds brought in Andrew Robertson from Hull City in the summer, but the £8m Scot has only made a few appearances and has been left on the bench in favour of Alberto Moreno for the majority of the season so far. 

Ongoing defensive frailties mean Liverpool could do with reinforcing their ranks if they aim to fight for the title and go deep in Champions League, while Corriere dello Sport claims that they might have found their man in Emerson Palmieri. 

The Brazilian, who recently chose to represent Italy, has been key player at Roma in the past two years when fit, but has often struggled with injury. 

According to Corriere's report, the Merseyside club have already held preliminary talks with the capital club for Emerson and are trying to negotiate a £22m transfer fee. 

Liverpool, however, will have to face competition from suitors closer to Emerson's home as Inter have also shown their interest in securing him. 

Despite admitting to be flattered by the Reds' courting, the Brazilian-Italian has recently told the media that he is happy at Roma and does not wish to move. 

He said: "I have heard that clubs such as Inter and Liverpool are seeking to sign me. But I am under contract with Roma. I am flattered by stories such as these. 


"However, I want to stay here in Rome. I am happy here. 


"Roma have a great squad, with everyone good enough to start matches. There are so many close-fought games, and it is vital for us to have a well-stocked squad."

He concluded: "We can compete until the very end of the title. I’m not yet 100 per cent fit, but I am working to get there. I want to play, but the manager will decide if I am ready or not."

