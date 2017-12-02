Crystal Palace Ace Mamadou Sakho Relishing Surprise Role of Team Captain Ahead of West Brom Clash

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has claimed that he's ready to lead by example as he looks set to keep the captain's armband against West Bromwich Albion this weekend. 

Manager Roy Hodgson has entrusted the Frenchman with the role for the last two matches, which have seen the usual choices of Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon left on the bench.

In an interview with the Eagles' official website, the 27-year-old claimed his level of commitment is high regardless of the captaincy, but that his natural attributes make him a suitable choice to wear the armband. Sakho stated:


"Whether I am captain or not I just look to be the same player, I try to give my best and help my team-mates and finish each game ahead of the opposition.

"Personally I have my natural character and my job is to try and help other members of my team and try to make a positive environment because in life you can have difficult moments but you must look at the situation in the best way possible and it’s the same in football. 


"As a player you have to show the right example and try and help everybody so we get the result we are all looking for."

The fan's favourite moved to Selhurst Park on a full-term basis in the summer transfer window, after spending the tail-end of the 2016/17 season with the Eagles. 


They splashed out £26m to bring in the ex-Paris Saint-Germain centre-back to the club, just £1m shy of the record £27m fee they paid for Christian Benteke the previous season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters