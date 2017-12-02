Crystal Palace Ace Mamadou Sakho Relishing Surprise Role of Team Captain Ahead of West Brom Clash

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has claimed that he's ready to lead by example as he looks set to keep the captain's armband against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Manager Roy Hodgson has entrusted the Frenchman with the role for the last two matches, which have seen the usual choices of Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon left on the bench.

In an interview with the Eagles' official website, the 27-year-old claimed his level of commitment is high regardless of the captaincy, but that his natural attributes make him a suitable choice to wear the armband. Sakho stated:





"Whether I am captain or not I just look to be the same player, I try to give my best and help my team-mates and finish each game ahead of the opposition.

Good win today 👍🏿🔴🔵 Thanks for all your support #CPFCFamily pic.twitter.com/8BFalOTlz4 — Mamadou Sakho (@mamadousakho) November 25, 2017

"Personally I have my natural character and my job is to try and help other members of my team and try to make a positive environment because in life you can have difficult moments but you must look at the situation in the best way possible and it’s the same in football.





"As a player you have to show the right example and try and help everybody so we get the result we are all looking for."

The fan's favourite moved to Selhurst Park on a full-term basis in the summer transfer window, after spending the tail-end of the 2016/17 season with the Eagles.





They splashed out £26m to bring in the ex-Paris Saint-Germain centre-back to the club, just £1m shy of the record £27m fee they paid for Christian Benteke the previous season.