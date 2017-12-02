Jurgen Klopp Admits at Least 'One or Two' Players Could Leave Liverpool in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that at least one or two players could leave Anfield when the January transfer window opens next month and appears happy to let certain individuals go if the Reds can make signings of their own.





Fringe forward Daniel Sturridge was recently linked with a move away as he looks for regular playing time to ensure he is selected in England's World Cup squad. Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic has also been very short on first-team game time.

"I cannot give an answer for that now. A lot of things could happen," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror when asked about possible exits.

"Maybe one or two players will tell me they want to make a move and go somewhere else. If that happens then we would have to consider that and make our decisions," he explained.

"As long as we have the opportunity to [sign someone] then we should think about it."

When rumours of a Sturridge exit surfaced around two weeks ago, Klopp insisted that he needed the striker and all of his current players. But it appears that as the January market draws nearer, the German has accepted that a couple of players may actually want to leave.

That could certainly be the case with Sturridge, as only regular game time will be enough to earn him a place with England at the World Cup in light of competition for places in the final squad.

Sturridge has only scored two Premier League goals this season, less than three of the other forwards named in the last England squad (Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham), while Harry Kane and Danny Welbeck were only absent because of short-term injuries.