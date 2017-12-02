Paul Pogba Praises Patrice Evra Following Defender's Dismissal by Marseille

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hailed France teammate Patrice Evra in the wake of his contract getting terminated by Marseille.

The veteran full-back was let go by the Ligue 1 side after kicking a fan in the face prior to a Europa League match, But Pogba has spoken out in his favour, lauding the ex-United and Juventus star and revealing how big of a mentor he's been to France's younger stars.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"The image he had before the problems was not good, but he's really a golden guy," Pogba said to SFR Sport (H/T Goal).





"He really helps the team and the staff, he is behind us. Even on the bench, this is a person who will encourage everyone, a person who will be in the dugout and who will come into the locker room to talk to the team, to encourage them.

"This is one of the few players who pushes players by saying: 'Do better than me. I don't want to be selected, let the young play to progress'.

"He's a real leader, a big brother for everyone. Uncle Pat, as I call him. He's an uncle for everyone."

It is still unclear what Evra plans to do next, but it's likely he'd fancy representing his country in the World Cup one more time.

France, meanwhile, were handed a seemingly easy draw in Moscow on Friday. The Euro 16 finalists were placed in Group C, along with Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Can they shake off the disappointment of last year, though? We only have to wait a short seven months to get close to finding out.