Newcastle United Boss Rafa Benitez Admits Uncertainty Over Funds for Upcoming January Window

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has admitted that he does not know whether or not he will be given the money to strengthen his side in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Spaniard spoke to The Shields Gazette and when asked if January would be an important month or not the ex-Liverpool boss said, “I have no idea.”

This news could be a worry for the Newcastle faithful, as their team continues to struggle in the league. A surprising start to the season saw Newcastle sit fourth in the league at one stage. However, disappointing results, and admission from the manager that his side lack quality have led to the Magpies currently occupying 15th in the league standings.


In their recent defeat to Manchester United,  Benitez spoke about the difference in quality between the two sides. The Spaniard must know himself that if he is to keep the Northerners up this season they will need to strengthen in January.

News of a possible takeover has been quiet in the past few days, but regardless of the takeover, the board need to give Benitez the money to keep his side up. However, Newcastle did find themselves in this position a few years ago and after poor signings were relegated under manager John Carver.

One signing that Benitez needs to make in January is a striker. Ex-Stoke man Joselu has shown that he is not the man to guide the Magpies to safety, and despite two goals in his last three games, Dwight Gayle is not the man either. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Rumors of a reported deal for  Cenk Tosun have been circulating, and if the move were to happen it would definitely improve Newcastle's chances of staying up.

