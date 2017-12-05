The end of the Champions League group stage is here, and with half of the berths in the knockout stage already spoken for, the final bids will be seized over the next couple of days.

Juventus and Manchester United are among the teams looking to secure their places on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid needs a result at Chelsea and is hoping for help from Azerbaijan nemesis Qarabag, which could derail Roma's attempts to reach the next round with the right set of outcomes.

The match of the day takes place in Germany, where Bayern Munich is out for retribution after a 3-0 loss to PSG earlier in the competition. Both teams are already guaranteed of their place in the next round, with PSG all but assured of first place in the group unless Bayern can spring a lopsided result on its star-studded foe. That's unlikely, given PSG is 5-0-0 thus far with a goal differential of 24-1.

Here's the schedule for the day, with scores updated as they change (all games start at 2:45 p.m. EST):

Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow

Benfica vs. FC Basel

Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Celtic vs. Anderlecht

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

Roma vs. Qarabag

Barcelona vs. Sporting

Olympiakos vs. Juventus

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights of goals and key plays from all of the matches throughout the day.