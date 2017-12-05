Champions League Matchday Six LIVE: Man United, Juventus Seek Knockout Berths

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from Tuesday's action on Champions League Matchday Six.

By Avi Creditor
December 05, 2017

The end of the Champions League group stage is here, and with half of the berths in the knockout stage already spoken for, the final bids will be seized over the next couple of days.

Juventus and Manchester United are among the teams looking to secure their places on Tuesday, while Atletico Madrid needs a result at Chelsea and is hoping for help from Azerbaijan nemesis Qarabag, which could derail Roma's attempts to reach the next round with the right set of outcomes.

The match of the day takes place in Germany, where Bayern Munich is out for retribution after a 3-0 loss to PSG earlier in the competition. Both teams are already guaranteed of their place in the next round, with PSG all but assured of first place in the group unless Bayern can spring a lopsided result on its star-studded foe. That's unlikely, given PSG is 5-0-0 thus far with a goal differential of 24-1.

Here's the schedule for the day, with scores updated as they change (all games start at 2:45 p.m. EST):

Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow

Benfica vs. FC Basel

Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Celtic vs. Anderlecht

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

Roma vs. Qarabag

Barcelona vs. Sporting

Olympiakos vs. Juventus

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights of goals and key plays from all of the matches throughout the day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters