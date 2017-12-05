Juventus is likely headed for a return to the Champions League knockout stage, and it can take matters into its own hands to ensure that with a win in Greece at Olympiakos on Tuesday.

Juve faces the last-place side in Group D, entering the day a point clear of Sporting CP for second place behind Barcelona. If Barcelona beats Sporting, then Juventus's result is of no consequence, but Max Allegri's side won't want to be leaving that to chance. Riding the high of a win over Napoli in Serie A, Juventus enters with momentum and goes up against a side that has managed just one point in the group stage thus far–although it was a scoreless draw against Barcelona on Matchday Four.

Juventus won the earlier meeting between the two sides, 2-0 in Italy on Matchday 2.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. EST

TV: Fox Sports Plus, ESPN Deportes Plus

Live Stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match via Fox Match Pass and WatchESPN.