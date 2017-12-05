Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Will be Handed 5th Ballon d'Or 'Atop the Eiffel Tower'

Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to receive his fifth Ballon d'Or, which would bring him level with rival Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese superstar led from the front as Real Madrid went all the way in the Champions League last season to claim their second consecutive trophy - the first time such a feat has been achieved.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The 32-year-old also inspired Los Blancos to the league title and, despite Messi scoring more goals last term, looks certain to be bestowed another Ballon d'Or for his efforts.

Mundo Deportivo claim Ronaldo is a shoo-in to win at the star-studded ceremony, which will take place in Paris on Thursday - and apparently, the star will he handed the award at the top of the Eiffel Tower by David Ginola in a grand gesture.

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly receive the Ballon d’Or atop the Eiffel Tower, according to reports in Spain. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/a9o6Liyg4z — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 4, 2017

The awarding of the Ballon d'Or to Ronaldo, if reports are true of course, comes at a slightly awkward time in that the former Manchester United winger is currently enduring his worst season on a personal note in years.

He has managed only two goals in La Liga from 68 shots, and that dismal conversion rate has been compounded by a pretty embarrassing showing in terms of tackling and interceptions.

By contrast, Messi is having another fine season over at the Nou Camp, and is leading the way in La Liga's scoring charts with 13 and looks set to stake a better much claim for the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

