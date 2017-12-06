Abby Wambach said she won’t press charges if the kids pay for the damage.
Former U.S. women’s national team striker Abby Wambach says a group of three teens stole her pickup truck from her Naples, Fla., home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The truck was returned about three hours later, but not before the thieves made off with items of value and vandalized the interior.
“They stole valuables including a purse and wallet (gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car,” Wambach wrote on Instagram along with security camera footage of her garage.
Naples Florida: Just wanting to let the kids/idiots who broke into our car this am... you broke into and stole(they joy rode for a few hours between 1:34am-4:30 am) the wrong peoples car!! They stole valuables including a purse and wallet(gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car. They were Caucasian (3 of them). One had a hoodie with cargo shorts. The driver had an Ohio State hat on (O on front of hat) of red or black hat. Same guy had grey top, Nike shorts and Nike shoes. Also, they left finger prints on the car door when they left it back with us. We have the little black cars license plate and will find you. This neighborhood has each other’s backs. Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges. If you don’t, you are going to go to jail. You have 24 hours. If you have any info get in touch. Thanks everyone.
Wambach also said a neighbor’s security cameras captured the license plate number of the getaway car but she won’t press charges “[i]f you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages.”