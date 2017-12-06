Former U.S. women’s national team striker Abby Wambach says a group of three teens stole her pickup truck from her Naples, Fla., home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The truck was returned about three hours later, but not before the thieves made off with items of value and vandalized the interior.

“They stole valuables including a purse and wallet (gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car,” Wambach wrote on Instagram along with security camera footage of her garage.

Wambach also said a neighbor’s security cameras captured the license plate number of the getaway car but she won’t press charges “[i]f you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages.”