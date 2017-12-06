How to Watch Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch the Champions League match between Liverpool and Spartak Moscow on December 6.

By Avi Creditor
December 06, 2017

Liverpool let a golden opportunity to secure its place in the Champions League knockout stage slip away on Matchday 5, leaving the Reds with work to do in its group finale vs. Spartak Moscow.

The three-goal capitulation vs. Sevilla still left Liverpool atop its group and likely to go through, but a loss to Spartak Moscow and a Sevilla win over Maribor would send Jurgen Klopp's side tumbling out of the competition in shocking fashion. 

The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in Russia on Matchday 2, and Liverpool will hope that the crowd at Anfield will be a factor in lifting the club to a win, so it does not need to rely on outside factors to determine its fate. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 2, ESPN Deportes+

Live Stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

