Andy Townsend Claims Liverpool Should Step Up Attempts to Sign Danny Rose Amidst Man Utd Interest

Former Republic of Ireland international midfielder and now pundit Andy Townsend has stated he believes both Liverpool and Manchester United would benefit substantially if either were able to snap up Tottenham Hotpur's Danny Rose.

The 27-year-old player made his feelings known about Spurs over the summer midway through an eight-month long lay off, hinting he felt undervalued at the north London club and that he would have no qualms in making a switch for one final big contract.

Am I the only one who’d actually give Danny Rose a lift to his new destination? — Serialspurs (@Serialspurs) December 5, 2017

Since then, the England international has returned from injury and is now fighting for a spot in Mauricio Pochettino's side once again, however has found it difficult to establish himself as part of the starting XI.





After making his comeback against Real Madrid in mid-October, Rose has made just six appearances, with his absence in Tottenham's 2-0 north London derby defeat to Arsenal one of particular note.





His Argentine manager has played down any friction between both parties from questions that have followed that decision, insisting he simply left his defender to train with the youth squad during their disappointing trip to the Emirates Stadium to allow him to work on his fitness levels.

Danny Rose and Poch feels like a couple where both parties know it’s over but they have to live in the house together until it gets sold. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) December 6, 2017

However, the speculation linking the Doncaster-born left-back away from temporary home Wembley Stadium is still rife, with Manchester United hot favourites to land the Englishman in the summer, if not January.

But pundit Townsend believes Liverpool should also make an attempt to snap up the seemingly disgruntled guardian, but admits it would be a different type of test for the player.

Sell Kyle Walker to the team now top the PL Sell Danny Rose to the team in 2nd & chasing We buy a 32 year old that couldnt score if on goal with no one to beat atm

We are strengthening top 2 we can't beat Burn Watf Leic Goons Mancs Chels how do we compete for the PL title? — Rick Cowley (@Block35Rick) December 3, 2017

"I think Danny’s ready now for a fresh challenge", the former Republic of Ireland international told talkSPORT.

"He would be perfect at, I think, United. I think he would also be an incredible signing for Liverpool as well, I really do, if he wants that sort of challenge."

Rose could well be in contention to keep his starting spot from his side's 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday evening when Spurs welcome Stoke City to Wembley this weekend, in a match where the Lilywhites cannot afford to drop any more points in their plight of attaining their third successive top four Premier League finish.