Ronaldo Relishing More Battles With Messi & Wants to Stay at the Top for a 'Few More Years'

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo expressed hope that he could remain at the highest level for 'a few more years' on the night that he collected a record equalling fifth Ballon d'Or and is looking forward to yet more battles with personal rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo was awarded the coveted prize by France Football magazine on Thursday night, retaining the honour from last year. He will turn 33 years of age in February, but the four-time Champions League winner believes he is far from finished.

"I hope I can play at the greatest level for a few more years," Ronaldo is quoted as saying by Goal.com after collecting the iconic golden trophy.

"The battle continues with Messi. We're doing the best we can for our teams. I think things are happening for a reason," he added.

"I feel good, let's see what happens in the future. I'm happy at Real and I want to stay and finish my career there if possible."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Ronaldo's fifth career Ballon d'Or moves him level with Messi in the all-time stakes, with both men having won more than icons like Johan Cruyff (3) and Marco van Basten (3).

The battle between Ronaldo and Messi to be the best player in the world has been raging since 2008 when the former Manchester United star won his first Ballon d'Or. The diminutive Argentine then scooped the next four awards, before a fifth in 2015. Ronaldo won in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

The last recipient of the Ballon d'Or other than Ronaldo or Messi was Kaka back in 2007.