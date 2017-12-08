Ronaldo Relishing More Battles With Messi & Wants to Stay at the Top for a 'Few More Years'

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo expressed hope that he could remain at the highest level for 'a few more years' on the night that he collected a record equalling fifth Ballon d'Or and is looking forward to yet more battles with personal rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo was awarded the coveted prize by France Football magazine on Thursday night, retaining the honour from last year. He will turn 33 years of age in February, but the four-time Champions League winner believes he is far from finished.

"I hope I can play at the greatest level for a few more years," Ronaldo is quoted as saying by Goal.com after collecting the iconic golden trophy.

"The battle continues with Messi. We're doing the best we can for our teams. I think things are happening for a reason," he added.

"I feel good, let's see what happens in the future. I'm happy at Real and I want to stay and finish my career there if possible."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Ronaldo's fifth career Ballon d'Or moves him level with Messi in the all-time stakes, with both men having won more than icons like Johan Cruyff (3) and Marco van Basten (3).

The battle between Ronaldo and Messi to be the best player in the world has been raging since 2008 when the former Manchester United star won his first Ballon d'Or. The diminutive Argentine then scooped the next four awards, before a fifth in 2015. Ronaldo won in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

The last recipient of the Ballon d'Or other than Ronaldo or Messi was Kaka back in 2007.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters