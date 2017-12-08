Swansea Set to Give Paul Clement Transfer Window Opportunity Despite Player Bustup

Swansea City boss Paul Clement's role as manager is said to be safe until after being afforded both time and money to rebuild his squad in January, despite his side currently propping up the Premier League table.

The Swans are currently winless since mid-October across all competitions, and have netted on just three occasions in that time, leaving them four points from safety.

The Welsh outfit have the chance to close the gap on 17th place West Bromwich Albion this weekend when they welcome the Baggies to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

However, even if they fall short once again, which would mark their 11th defeat of the term after just 16 games, the 45-year-old's role would still be secure.

Swansea's American owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, want to allow Clement the time in January to rebuild his squad over the winter, and will offer him the financial backing in order to do so.

Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar is likely to be targeted again, after the Swans' initial attempts over the summer were rebuffed, and the Reading-born manager is hopeful he is hopeful he is the one who oversees the transfer of the Cameroon international as well as others.

"I hope and believe I’ll be here to help the club make those decisions in January", the former assistant to Carlo Ancelotti told Telegraph Sport.

"I have no doubt I am the man to turn it around and the players are behind me. I know when a dressing room grows apart from the manager. I do not have that feeling."

Despite still feeling at one with his players, Clement has confirmed the claimed dressing room bust up which followed their defeat to Stoke City last weekend did indeed happen, but he is not concerned as to the motives of the matter.

"It wasn't out of control and it’s not a dressing room in mutiny or in chaos", he added. "It was just passionate people who care about what they're doing and want to do better.

"I sensed real disappointment after the game and maybe people needed to say a few things that had been festering. It's a case of getting it out in the open, dealing with it like a man and moving on quickly. I haven't sensed any issues since then.

"Training has been in good spirits, people are focused. It hasn't been a bright, bubbly place, but I've sensed people getting their heads down and knowing they need to get on with their jobs."