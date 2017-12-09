VIDEO: Owen Hargreaves Reveals How Chance Meeting Convinced Him to Join Man City Over West Brom

Former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves has revealed how a chance meeting with Manchester City coach David Platt saw him make a last minute move to the club, after having already agreed terms with Roy Hodgson's West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking on BBC 5 live, the former Manchester United man claimed that a clause in the West Brom contract to sell him on at the end of the season had troubled him, and that a chance meeting with Platt in his local village restaurant convinced him to sever all ties with the Midlands side and join Roberto Mancini's side.

How an impromptu meeting with David Platt saw #MCFC snatch Owen Hargreaves from the grasp of #WBA.



📻 https://t.co/Fl8gsQGAkb pic.twitter.com/4R6JIzrAjM — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) December 8, 2017

Hargreaves made just four appearances for the Citizens, as he struggled to get a starting spot among the glittering array of talents the newly-monied club had invested in.

City won the 2011/12 Premier League title with a last gasp goal from Sergio Augero against Queens Park Rangers on the last day of the season, and Hargreaves was on the pitch for the celebrations.

Hargreaves' career was blighted by injury, but still managed to pick up an impressive 41 England caps.

The Canada-born central midfielder played much of his career in Germany with Bayern Munich, winning four Bundesliga titles. After switching to Manchester United in 2007, Hargreaves was part of a side who won a famous Premier League-Champions League double.