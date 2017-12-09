West Ham Winger Responds Hilariously After Chairman Admits His Kids 'Begged' Against Transfer

Aston Villa loanee Robert Snodgrass may not be the biggest fan of West Ham chairman David Sullivan after the 68-year-old admitted that his kids advised him against signing the Scotland international last January.

Sullivan also said that his children gave him further warnings about completing a £8m move to sign Southampton veteran José Fonte last season.

However, in response to Sullivan's comments, Snodgrass sarcastically thanked the West Ham chairman for his continued support.

Everyone tagging me in this like your all suprised 😂



Thanks for your support

MR CHAIRMAN 👍🙈 https://t.co/XZAr9rfTsC — Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) December 8, 2017

"I’m very involved with physically bringing in the players," Sullivan told the Guardian about his involvement with transfers at West Ham. "I’m not involved in the strategy. The manager said he wanted Fonte from Southampton and Snodgrass from Hull. My kids begged me not to sign them."

Sullivan is widely expected to hand control over to his children in the future, with 18-year-old Jack being made the chairman of West Ham ladies over the summer.

"Jack’s learning his trade,” Sullivan added. "He was desperate to do it. He worked in every department at West Ham for a week. He knows everyone. He has opinions on everybody.

"[Jack could become West Ham chairman]. Or Dave. Or both of them. We’ll see. They may get bored with it. Jack’s going to make mistakes. He’s 18. I make mistakes and I’m 68."