Spurs Handed Boost in Their Pursuit of AC Milan Midfielder Despite Previous Rossoneri Reluctance

December 10, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost in their pursuit of AC Milan and Spain midfielder Suso.

Italian publication Calcio Mercato are reporting that the Londoners are quite keen on signing the reinvigorated Liverpool flop and had already offered Milan €23m whilst the summer transfer window was still open.

The Italian side weren't at all willing to sell the player, who was considered to be their biggest star at the time. According to the report, the Rossoneri have come upon harsher times financially and are now willing to offload Suso, especially given his dip this season.


The Spaniard recently signed a new deal and agreed on a £50m release clause. It's unlikely that Milan would be keen on selling him for less, but Spurs are believed to have renewed their interest, with the January transfer period on the horizon.

Suso claimed to be very happy at Milan last month, also claiming to enjoy playing under Vincenzo Montella.


"I knew I just had to find the right coach like the boss who would give me a lot of confidence, whenever I go onto the pitch," he said. "I want to do the best for him and the team.

“He’s very important, he always plays me and he gives me the confidence I didn’t have before. I have a great relationship with him and I’m very happy.”

Things have changed since then, however, with Montella getting sacked just before the end of November and Gennaro Gattuso coming in as a replacement.

