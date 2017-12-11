Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Praises Team Effort & Good Defending After Tight Sunday Win

Diego Simeone was satisfied with his side's performances against Real Betis on Sunday afternoon.

The Atleti boss saw his side overcome the Andalusians with a well-fought 0-1 away victory, which was the result of Saul Niguez's goal and laudable defending work from the visitors.

Los Rojiblancos not only managed to maintain third place in the league, but also remain unbeaten for 15 consecutive matches since the beginning of the season.

Throughout the game, Real Betis had several chances to score both before and after Saul's goal, but failed to do so thanks to Atletico's impregnable defence, who turned in an accomplished display, particularly towards the end of the match.

Speaking after the clash, Simeone praised the team's heroics: "It was a really difficult game. We responded very well to the situation, found the danger we thought we could do to them and got the goal.

"The team then felt very well covered in midfield, was able to cut out the possession game which Betis managed very well at the start of the game.

#Repost @koke6 ・・・ Seguimos la racha en @laliga!! 😎 🎯 #AupaAtleti 🔴⚪️🔴 A post shared by Atlético de Madrid (@atleticodemadrid) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:17am PST

"The second half the same. Betis were trying in different ways to hurt us, but they met a very strong team defensively."

As his men repeatedly struggled with ball possession, Simeone often tried to change his strategies during the game and opted for a more defensive approach.

He explained: "The way Betis played made us look for three different systems to become as comfortable as possible on the pitch.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"We have versatile players which allows us to be tactically flexible, and that helps the team's defensive strength. Today we had few chances, but we were much more clinical."





He also commented on Atletico's overall performances since the beginning of the 2017/18 season: "We are playing well, and our results are even better.

"We have a very clear identity and way of thinking. We just go from game to game and that will not change."