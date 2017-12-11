Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Insists He Will Play at World Cup Despite Long-Term Injury

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has stressed that he will have recovered in time for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

The Germany international is currently out until the New Year after fracturing a bone in his foot in September.

It is the third injury Neuer has suffered this year, but he is adamant that he will be ready by the time of Joachim Low's squad selection.

"I have to say the other goalkeepers have performed well, but I fully expect to be back in goal at the World Cup," he told Bild. "In my opinion, there's nothing standing in the way of me playing in the World Cup."

He added: "It is difficult to say when I will make a comeback. Firstly, I have to get 100 percent fit and at the moment I'm still on crutches.

"I hope to be able to ditch my two friends [the crutches] in the New Year and then step up my recovery, but it's hard to predict when I will return to the pitch.

"I am taking my time and not taking any risks -- I need to be 100 percent."

Neuer is only likely to increase his training workload when given the all clear by Bayern's medical staff. "A further injury to the bone would be less than ideal for me," he said.





Bayern's backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has impressed in place of Neuer, although he picked up an injury prior to the weekend's win over Frankfurt.

That has meant the end of Tom Starke's retirement plans, with the 36-year-old academy coach drafted in to help Bayern see out their goalkeeping crisis.