Burnley vs Stoke City Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

A full midweek Premier League programme will see Stoke City travel to Lancashire to play this season's surprise package Burnley this Tuesday.

The Potters will look for an improved performance following their 5-1 hammering against Tottenham on Saturday, while a win for Sean Dyche's men could see them briefly enter the Champions League places before the games on Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the encounter at Turf Moor:

Classic Encounter

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Burnley have a decent home record against Stoke, with only one defeat in their last five encounters at Turf Moor, with the Clarets taking all three points the last time these sides met.

A second half George Boyd strike in April was enough for Sean Dyche's men to claim their 10th home win of the 2016/17 season, which was a pivotal factor in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The win moved Burnley up to 12th in the league, a point and a place below Mark Hughes' side that helped them secure their top flight status for another season.

Key Battle





Johann Gudmundsson vs Erik Pieters

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The Icelandic international has been an unsung figure in Sean Dyche's side this season, but his contribution should not be underestimated.

Gudmundsson's assist for Scott Arfield's winner against Watford on Saturday was his 5th in the league this season, with only David Silva, Aaron Ramsey, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane registering more assists than the 27-year-old.

Operating on the left hand side of Burnley's midfield, Pieters will be the man tasked will nullifying Gudmunsson's creative influence if the Potters are to take anything from the game.

The wing-back will have to prevent Gudmundsson cutting in on his preferred left foot and stop the crosses for Chris Wood or Sam Vokes at source.

Team News

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sean Dyche could welcome back Ben Mee after the centre-back missed the Watford game with a knee injury, while Matt Lowton is a doubt after also missing the Watford game with his own knee injury.

Robbie Brady (knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) remain long-term absentees for Burnley. Stoke meanwhile have no new injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's game, with Steven Ireland (leg) the only first team player unavailable.

Jack Cork for Burnley and Joe Allen for Stoke are both a booking away from a suspension.

Potential Burnley Starting Lineup: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Defour, Cork, Hendrick, Arfield; Wood





Potential Stoke Starting Lineup: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Cameron, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters; Shaqiri, Diouf, Choupo-Moting

Prediction

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite Stoke having the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 35 goals, Burnley are not considered a free-scoring side with their 15 goals so far the lowest in the top 10.

Don't expect Sean Dyche's side to change their approach anytime soon, but expect Burnley to register their 5th home win in the league this season as Stoke's poor away record of one win on the road this season doesn't look to improve.

A win for Burnley will move them into the Champions League places for 24 hours at least, which is testament to the job Dyche has done at Turf Moor.





Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Stoke City