Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Apologises After Heated Argument With Supporter

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish has apologised after a heated argument with a supporter in one of Selhurst Park's VIP lounges.


The incident came after Palace's Christian Benteke missed a late penalty in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.


Parish took the brunt of the criticism from one angry fan in the Wright and Bright Bar, which led to the clash.

"I would like to apologise to the supporters in the Wright and Bright lounge who witnessed the lively discussion between me and a supporter," Parish tweeted after the game.

"I didn't appreciate what he shouted at me but I should not have reacted, it was the heat of the moment just after the missed pen and I apologise to him also."

The penalty miss clearly left most of those in attendance disappointed, including manager Roy Hodgson. The Eagles coach bemoaned Benteke's decision to step up at such an important moment.

"I am frustrated, especially when you see a penalty missed in the last minutes of the game by someone who has not been designated as a penalty taker, but has decided at the last minute that he is the man to take the penalty," Hodgson told Sky Sports.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"I think if you do that, you've really got to score it, or you risk the wrath of a lot of people, not least of all your manager, coaches and team-mates."

The draw saw Palace return to the bottom of the Premier League table, after Swansea edged past West Brom.

