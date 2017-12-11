The Stat That Proves How Important Nicolas Otamendi Has Become for Man City

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Nicolas Otamendi has proven quite the valuable asset for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Argentinian centre-back registered yet another goal for the Premier League leaders this season, handing them the advantage over rivals Manchester United in the much-anticipated derby on Sunday.

David Silva put City ahead in the first half, but Marcus Rashford popped up with an equaliser ahead of the halftime whistle. Otamendi, though, stole the points for the visitors with the go-ahead goal in the second half, condemning United to a 2-1 loss and possibly already bringing an end to the title race.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a key player for the leaders this season, having faced lots of criticism in previous campaigns, and is making an impact on both ends of the pitch. Otamendi has already scored five goals for the Etihad side in just 15 appearances, with only two coming in the 97 preceding outings.

With Sunday's win, City have opened an 11 point gap at the top of the Premier League table. It's highly unlikely that they'll be caught now; and if they make it through this month unscathed, then they'll be the closest thing to a nailed-down certainty for the Premier League title.

