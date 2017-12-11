Yerry Mina 'Waiting Patiently' for Barcelona Approach Ahead of Rumoured January Move

Barcelona target Yerry Mina is waiting patiently for the Catalan giants to strike an agreement with current club Palmeiras over a deal to take the Colombian defender to Camp Nou. That is, according to the player's uncle and representative Jair Mina.





23-year-old Mina, who moved to Brazil from his native Colombia in 2016, has been heavily linked with Barça for some time and his uncle has insisted that the Catalans will retain priority in future negotiations despite the alleged interest of other clubs.

MIGUEL ROJO/GettyImages

Recent injuries to Javier Mascherano and Samuel Umtiti had yielded speculation that an approach for Mina could be imminent, especially after it was rumoured that Mascherano could leave the club. But Barça coach Ernesto Valverde later insisted that the veteran would remain.

Now, the Mina camp are simply waiting to see what happens and if Barça make a move.

"I was in Sao Paulo last week and spoke with the people of Palmeiras , I have also had contact with the people of Barcelona," Jair Mina is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo after giving an interview to Catalan broadcaster RAC 1.

Gabriel Aponte/GettyImages

"We have decided, given the circumstances in which we find ourselves, for the injury of the two players, to wait for everything to fall into place. We are going to have patience and hope that what is going to happen will happen at the lucky moment," he added.

Following the end of the 2017 Brazilian club season, Mina is now on holiday, waiting.

"Barça has a plan and a protocol. You have to respect it. Everything is subject to what Barça agrees with Palmeiras," his uncle continued.

RAUL ARBOLEDA/GettyImages

"There are more clubs interested in the player, it's no secret. That situation must be looked at but Barça continues to have priority and we hope that things will work out in the best way for everyone.

"We hope Barça takes the initiative and communicates with Palmeiras, then we will meet with the team."