PSG Look to Rekindle Their Interest in Goalkeeper Jan Oblak in January

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain have renewed their interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as they look to remove one of their last remaining weak points. 

According to AS, the Parisians were keen to lure in the Slovenian shot-stopper during the summer transfer window, but Atletico were adamant that he wasn't leaving. 

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is more than aware that their goalkeeping position remains one of the few weaknesses the side possesses. He is looking to address this issue and is keen meet the goalkeeper's £90m buy-out clause.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Current goalkeeper Alphonse Areola initially usurped Kevin Trapp as PSG coach Unai Emery's number one, but a number of uninspired performances in recent times has seen him fall out of favour with the coach. 

Jan Oblak was bought by the Rojiblancos in July 2014 for a fee of £12.4m after impressing in Portugal with a spell at Benfica. Emery is more than aware of the quality of Oblak, which is why he is persistent in attempts to bring him to Les Parisians.

Ever since he replaced his predecessor Thibaut Courtois, Oblak has evolved into one of the world's best goalkeepers, keeping nine clean sheets in 15 outings in La Liga this season. It comes as no surprise that the hottest team in Europe right now are doing everything to bring Oblak in.

PSG will do all they can to bring in the Slovenian stopper in January, but El Atleti will resist all attempts just as they did in the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters