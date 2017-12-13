PSG Look to Rekindle Their Interest in Goalkeeper Jan Oblak in January

Paris Saint-Germain have renewed their interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as they look to remove one of their last remaining weak points.

According to AS, the Parisians were keen to lure in the Slovenian shot-stopper during the summer transfer window, but Atletico were adamant that he wasn't leaving.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is more than aware that their goalkeeping position remains one of the few weaknesses the side possesses. He is looking to address this issue and is keen meet the goalkeeper's £90m buy-out clause.

Current goalkeeper Alphonse Areola initially usurped Kevin Trapp as PSG coach Unai Emery's number one, but a number of uninspired performances in recent times has seen him fall out of favour with the coach.

Jan Oblak was bought by the Rojiblancos in July 2014 for a fee of £12.4m after impressing in Portugal with a spell at Benfica. Emery is more than aware of the quality of Oblak, which is why he is persistent in attempts to bring him to Les Parisians.

Ever since he replaced his predecessor Thibaut Courtois, Oblak has evolved into one of the world's best goalkeepers, keeping nine clean sheets in 15 outings in La Liga this season. It comes as no surprise that the hottest team in Europe right now are doing everything to bring Oblak in.

PSG will do all they can to bring in the Slovenian stopper in January, but El Atleti will resist all attempts just as they did in the summer.