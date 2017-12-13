Singing the Blues: Chelsea Fans Left Red Faced After Getting Huddersfield Chant Hilariously Wrong

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Chelsea fans have been left humiliated following their 3-1 victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday evening, after getting a chant hilariously wrong during the game.

A 92nd minute consolation goal from Laurent Depoitre gave Terriers fans something to smile about as the Blues gave a convincing performance against Huddersfield on in their midweek game.

Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko got the scoring underway when he lofted the ball over Huddersfield stopper Jonas Lossl on 23 minutes. Finishes from Willian and Pedro either side of half-time sent the scoreline to 3-0 - allowing Chelsea to sit in cruise control for the remainder of the match.

However, the travelling fans would never be happy with just a routine win over the new Premier League side. Poor old Huddersfield have barely been in the league for five minutes, and they were already receiving taunts from the top flight champions.

"Champions of England, you'll never sing that!" echoed from the away end at John Smith's stadium. Little did fans realise that Huddersfield have actually been champions of England - on three occasions at that!

Between the years 1923 and 1926, the Terriers won the English First Division for three consecutive seasons. That's a cheeky 31 years before the Blues managed it for their first time.

Small victories, right, Huddersfield fans?

Despite their newly promoted status, Huddersfield have shown an immediate adaptation to life in the Premier League. With the busy Christmas period underway, David Wagner's side currently sit 12th in the league - only one point adrift from a top ten place.

