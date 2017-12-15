Alvaro Morata Set to Return for Chelsea Against Southampton on Saturday After Injury Concern

Chelsea will welcome back striker Alvaro Morata when they host Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Antonio Conte has revealed.

Morata was absent from the defending champions 3-1 win at Huddersfield on Tuesday night with a back problem, but is expected to feature at the weekend.

According to Reuters, Chelsea manager Conte told reporters at a press conference on Friday that: “He (Morata) trained with us two days ago and today. He has this pain in his back but he is in contention for tomorrow’s game.”





Morata is Chelsea's top scorer this season, with ten goals from 21 appearances in all competitions since joining from Real Madrid in the summer for a club record £60m.

Alvaro Morata's admitted he watches Didier Drogba DVD's at home so he can "improve with Didier." Student of the game! pic.twitter.com/Fpk2jMKMCg — Promising Young (@PromisingYoung) December 15, 2017

The Spaniard has reportedly been watching videos of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in an attempt to further improve his game, with Conte comparing the two by saying: “I think he (Drogba) is more powerful but don’t forget Alvaro has a lot of space for improvement. He is strong physically, he is a technical player and I see a great future for him.”





Despite Morata's impressive form, Chelsea have struggled in the defence of their title, and are fourteen point behind league leaders Manchester City, something which has led Conte to claim that Chelsea's hopes of retaining their title are already over.