Gianluigi Donnarumma Defends Himself on Instagram After AC Milan Fans Demand His Exit

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has defended himself against a fan backlash on social media after reports claimed he only extended his stay with the club over the summer due to "psychological pressure" and still harbours a desire to leave.


The 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation looked destined for the San Siro exit door after refusing to commit his future to Rossoneri and turning down a new deal in June of this year. 


However, in a u-turn the Italy international decided to extend his stay with the Serie A underachievers after a period of intense speculation, and put pen to paper on an agreement which would see him tied down until 2021. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, since rumours have since persisted, claiming Donnarumma signed the new deal under "psychological pressure" and could still move in January or next summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid among those linked.


This revelation provoked an angry protest from sections of Milan supporters during their side's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Verona on Wednesday evening - with some displaying a banner demanding the goalkeeper leave their club. 


"Psychological violence by giving you €6m a season and signing your parasite brother?" the large sign read. "It's time to leave. Our patience with you is over!"

Following the full-time whistle a video surfaced of Donnarumma being consoled by captain Leonardo Bonnuci in the dressing room after breaking down into tears due to the angry protest. 

However, now the teenage custodian has spoken publicly for the first time surrounding the event and has defended himself by claiming the rumours of his pressured contract signing are simply untrue and that he will continue to fight on for the club. 

"It was a bad evening, one I did not expect", the player wrote on his official Instagram account

"I have never said or written that I suffered moral violence when i signed the contract. Despite everything I look forward with my head focused on the next game. Forza Milan!"

Donnarumma is likely to be back between the sticks when his side meet Verona for the second time in a week on Sunday, with the clash this time around offering Rossoneri the chance to grab some much needed Serie A points. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters