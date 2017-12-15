Gianluigi Donnarumma Defends Himself on Instagram After AC Milan Fans Demand His Exit

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has defended himself against a fan backlash on social media after reports claimed he only extended his stay with the club over the summer due to "psychological pressure" and still harbours a desire to leave.





The 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation looked destined for the San Siro exit door after refusing to commit his future to Rossoneri and turning down a new deal in June of this year.





However, in a u-turn the Italy international decided to extend his stay with the Serie A underachievers after a period of intense speculation, and put pen to paper on an agreement which would see him tied down until 2021.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, since rumours have since persisted, claiming Donnarumma signed the new deal under "psychological pressure" and could still move in January or next summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid among those linked.





This revelation provoked an angry protest from sections of Milan supporters during their side's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Verona on Wednesday evening - with some displaying a banner demanding the goalkeeper leave their club.





"Psychological violence by giving you €6m a season and signing your parasite brother?" the large sign read. "It's time to leave. Our patience with you is over!"

Footage of Bonucci with Donnarumma inside the locker room ahead of #MilanVeronapic.twitter.com/BVWFzccdCW — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) December 13, 2017

Following the full-time whistle a video surfaced of Donnarumma being consoled by captain Leonardo Bonnuci in the dressing room after breaking down into tears due to the angry protest.

However, now the teenage custodian has spoken publicly for the first time surrounding the event and has defended himself by claiming the rumours of his pressured contract signing are simply untrue and that he will continue to fight on for the club.

"It was a bad evening, one I did not expect", the player wrote on his official Instagram account.

"I have never said or written that I suffered moral violence when i signed the contract. Despite everything I look forward with my head focused on the next game. Forza Milan!"

Donnarumma is likely to be back between the sticks when his side meet Verona for the second time in a week on Sunday, with the clash this time around offering Rossoneri the chance to grab some much needed Serie A points.