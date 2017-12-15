Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Wins November Premier League Player of the Month Award

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November, the second Reds player to scoop the award this season after Sadio Mane received the accolade back in August.

Salah has hit the ground since returning to England for a second spell in the Premier League after earlier failing to establish himself with Chelsea and is currently the division's top scorer with 13 goals to his name in just 17 appearances so far.

He netted as many as seven of those goals in November, scoring braces in Liverpool wins over West Ham, Southampton and Stoke, as well as a crucial single in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

"Each month I want to score many goals and help the team to win games," the 25-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com.

"That month, I scored seven goals and it's a good feeling, but for me the most important thing is the result and we had good results that month."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Salah is the first Egyptian player to be named Premier League Player of the Month and only the 12th African player following previous winners from Senegal (3), Ghana (3) and Nigera (5).

Earlier this week, Salah was also named BBC African Footballer of the Year to recognise his excellent calendar year in 2017 with Roma, Liverpool and the Egypt national team.

