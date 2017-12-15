Man City's Pep Guardiola Scoops Third Straight Premier League Manager of the Month Award

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for November, scooping the prestigious award for the third time in a row after previous wins in both September and October.

Having also claimed the prize in February of last season, Guardiola has now won four Manager of the Month awards since moving to England in 2016, already one more than personal rival Jose Mourinho - the Portuguese has just won three despite his past Premier League success.

Congratulations to Pep Guardiola on winning his third Barclays Manager of the Month Award this season in a great November for @ManCity pic.twitter.com/IREOkoy0Xa — Barclays Football (@BarclaysFooty) December 15, 2017

Guardiola's grip on the award this season hardly seems surprising. His City team have dropped only two points in their opening 17 league games and won all four they played in November.

The month kicked off with an important home victory against Arsenal, before a 2-0 win away at Leicester, and hard fought 2-1 triumphs against Huddersfield and Southampton.

City have kept winning in December and last week set a new Premier League record for consecutive victories in a single season when they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

That was a 14th straight win which also equalled the all-time English top flight record, set across multiple seasons by Arsenal in 2001/02 and 2002/03. City then set a new record with a 15th consecutive victory when they hammered Swansea 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also won three Manager of the Month awards in a row last season. Nobody has ever won four in a row, but Guardiola firmly is on track to become the first when the December winner is announced in a few weeks' time.

The overall record for Manager of the Month awards is held by Sir Alex Ferguson at 27.