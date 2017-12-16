Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling was assaulted and called a "n----r" after arriving to the team's facility before Saturday's match against Tottenham, James Ducker of The Telegraph reports.

According to Ducker, a man was waiting for Sterling when he pulled into Man City's training base to get ready for Saturday's contest. After getting out of his car, the 23-year-old English star was kicked in his leg by the man, according to Ducker.

It is unclear if the team will report the incident to the police, but it was captured on camera by CCTV, according to Ducker. He adds that the team has yet to comment on the situation.

Sterling did not appear to be injured in the match, according to Ducker, and he scored two goals in a 4-1 Man City win.

With the victory over Spurs, Man City has now won 16 straight matches.