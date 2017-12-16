Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Was Victim of Racial Attack Prior To Match Saturday

Raheem Sterling was reportedly attacked before Manchester City's match with Tottenham Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 16, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling was assaulted and called a "n----r" after arriving to the team's facility before Saturday's match against Tottenham, James Ducker of The Telegraph reports.

According to Ducker, a man was waiting for Sterling when he pulled into Man City's training base to get ready for Saturday's contest. After getting out of his car, the 23-year-old English star was kicked in his leg by the man, according to Ducker.

It is unclear if the team will report the incident to the police, but it was captured on camera by CCTV, according to Ducker. He adds that the team has yet to comment on the situation.

Sterling did not appear to be injured in the match, according to Ducker, and he scored two goals in a 4-1 Man City win.

With the victory over Spurs, Man City has now won 16 straight matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters