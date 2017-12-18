Boot Camp Awaits AC Milan Players After Shock Defeat Amid Gennaro Gattuso Resignation Threats

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

AC Milan floundered to a 3-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Hellas Verona on Sunday, a loss which left the club's passionate temporary boss Gennaro Gattuso threatening to leave the club in response to his side's limp, tepid performance.

But after being persuaded to remain at the San Siro in order to iron-out the Serie A outfit's shoddy form, Gattuso - a tenacious, steely character on the pitch during his playing career at the 'Rossoneri' - and his under-performing contingent will partake in an intensive boot camp to presumably instil a sense of worth and discipline - according to a statement published by the club (via Four Four Two).

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Early on Monday morning, Italian journalist Guglielmo Mastroianni disclosed the revelation on Twitter that 'Rino' was disgusted with the manner in which his squad reacted after the humbling loss against 19th placed Verona, a 'relaxed' attitude which was deemed simply 'unacceptable'.

The tweet reads in translation: 'Today Gattuso was at Casa Milan to resign. He did not like the post-game reaction from the players: unacceptable for him the relaxed and relaxed atmosphere that was there during the return to Milan. Fassone convinced him to stay and together they thought about the punitive withdrawal.'


In light of Gattuso's angst, Milan released a brief statement which announced the decision to organise an impromptu boot camp: "AC Milan announce that the team will go on a training retreat from tomorrow until further notice," it read.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In Gattuso's first match in Milan's dugout as interim manager following Vincenzo Montella's sacking, Benevento picked up their first and only point of the 2017-18 campaign after their goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli remarkably bagged a stoppage-time header to claw the scoreline back to 2-2.


The former Italy international has also witnessed his set-up stutter on the continent this term, too, with Milan losing 2-0 to Croatian outfit Rijeka in the Europa League, an obvious initial indication that all is certainly not well at the once esteemed European giants.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters