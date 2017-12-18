Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and possessing a weapon following a brawl outside a nightclub.

The 31-year-old was arrested early on Sunday morning after the altercation outside Mishiko in Reigate, Surrey, and was release just after 2pm on Sunday after being detained overnight.

Speaking with The Sun, an eye-witness at the scene reported: “One of the girls was with Jason Puncheon. There was a a big slanging match, screaming and swearing.

“A man who was with one of the girls then punched another man. He fell to the floor and was left with a black eye.

“Police turned up and Puncheon was arrested. They cuffed his hands behind his back and drove him away.”

Surrey Police later commented on the subject, clarifying: “Jason Puncheon has been charged with a section 4 public order offence — causing fear or provocation of violence, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault."

Later that day a spokesman for the Mishiko club also commented: “We can confirm that Jason Puncheon attended the venue with friends. After the venues closing hours, door staff were alerted to an altercation approximately 50 metres from the venue to which they intervened as a duty of care.

“Surrey Police were prompt to attend and made necessary enquiries. The venue cannot confirm if any arrests were made or names of persons involved.”

The club are yet to comment on the incident, as too is Puncheon himself. Prior to the season starting, Puncheon was named as club captain for the Eagles - replacing Scott Dann - however he has only managed nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

He last played in Palace's 2-2 home draw with Everton in November after enduring a tough start so far, and things look only to be getting worse for the former FA Cup finalist as he will now appear at Guildford magistrates' court on 5th January after being released on bail.