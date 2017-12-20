Lionel Messi's Bizarre Show of Frustration Ends in Generous Offering for Barca Fans

Lionel Messi made a pair of Barcelona fans ecstatic last Sunday by providing them with his worn football boots. After Barcelona's 4-0 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna, Messi was seen after the game taking off his boots in frustration, before throwing them into the crowd of euphoric Barcelona supporters.

However, Messi's generous offering of his boots was fuelled by the player's inability to score on the pitch. Messi currently sits level with Gerd Muller's record of 525 goals for one single club, and during Barcelona's victory over La Coruna the Argentine had a plethora of chances to eclipse the record.

Although assisting two of the four goals for Luis Suarez and Paulinho, Messi missed a penalty, hit the woodwork three times, as well as a couple of good chances that you would ordinarily see him scoring. Funnily enough, Messi has hit the woodwork 14 times, which is the same amount of times he has scored this season in La Liga.

It was the case of 'forgetting your shooting boots at home' for the Barcelona star, who lobbed his boots so high and far into the crowd after walking off empty handed. With Barcelona facing Real Madrid in the 'El Clasico' this weekend, Messi will be hoping to have his right shooting boots for the much anticipated game.

The 'El Classico' this time around will have a different tone to it than previous match-ups. The Catalan club currently top La Liga with an 11 point margin over their rivals Madrid, who occupy fourth.

Madrid will come into this game having been crowned the best team in the world after winning the Club World Cup. Thus, a win for Madrid in this game could spark a redemption in their underperforming season, which is why Messi will be hoping to have the right boots for the occasion.