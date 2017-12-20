Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Dismisses Quadruple Talk After Progressing to League Cup Semi Finals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed talk of a quadruple of trophies this season, despite beating Leicester on penalties to go through to the semi-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Bernardo Silva's first-half goal put City in the ascendancy for most of the game, but a contentious penalty decision, which is likely to see Demarai Gray suspended for diving, allowed Jamie Vardy to hammer home and take the game to extra time.

City are also currently 11 points adrift at the top of the Premier League and with what should be a relatively routine Champions League Round of 16 draw against Basel coming up.

As quoted by ESPN in his post-match press conference, Guardiola said he is not thinking about how many titles.

When asked about the quadruple, he replied: "That is not going to happen. Of course not, that is unreal - what we are living is unreal. That is not going to happen.

"The situation of winning 16 games in a row, qualifying for the Champions League two games before the group stage has finished and now playing here with a lot of young players -- that is not normal in football.

"You drop points and lose competitions but of course it helps us a lot to keep the record going but I'm not thinking about how many titles."

City have now won all 18 games in England this season, with their only loss coming away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League dead rubber group fixture which they had already qualified from.

Pep added: "I am so happy. We want to go through but you can't play four competitions with the same players - it's impossible.

"The young players made a step forward and I think it's a good sign for the club, for the academy, for everybody, that's why I'm so happy. I said in the locker room: 'celebrate again'.

"And the penalties again, Claudio helped us to reach the semifinal. In the big teams you have to handle the bad moments."