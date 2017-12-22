Michael Owen Backs His Former Club to Have the Upper Hand Over Arsenal in Friday Night Clash

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Ahead of Friday night’s game between top-four rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, Michael Owen has predicted that his former side will outscore the Gunners at the Emirates.

Liverpool – who are unbeaten in their last 12 games - will travel to north London hoping to beat Arsenal for the fourth time in their last four meetings.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be hoping that they can continue their impressive home form – where they have taken 24 points from a possible 27 – in a bid to overtake Liverpool and claim fourth spot.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Former Red’s striker Owen predicts Liverpool to come out on top of what will be a thrilling game at the Emirates.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said: “Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the first team in top-flight English football to have won four successive away league games by three or more goals and I think Arsenal will find the Reds potent attacking threat too hot to handle on Friday.

“Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 home games in the Premier League and will be desperate for revenge having been thrashed 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield. The Gunners may score in the first game of the festive period - I just think Liverpool will score more in what promises to be a real Christmas cracker.”

Liverpool broke a record in their last away game against Bournemouth – becoming the first team in top-flight English football to have won four successive away games by three or more goals.

Arsenal will be hoping that this run doesn’t continue, as they’ll be looking for revenge for their 4-0 loss to the Reds earlier in the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters