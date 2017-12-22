Michael Owen Backs His Former Club to Have the Upper Hand Over Arsenal in Friday Night Clash

Ahead of Friday night’s game between top-four rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, Michael Owen has predicted that his former side will outscore the Gunners at the Emirates.

Liverpool – who are unbeaten in their last 12 games - will travel to north London hoping to beat Arsenal for the fourth time in their last four meetings.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be hoping that they can continue their impressive home form – where they have taken 24 points from a possible 27 – in a bid to overtake Liverpool and claim fourth spot.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Former Red’s striker Owen predicts Liverpool to come out on top of what will be a thrilling game at the Emirates.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said: “Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the first team in top-flight English football to have won four successive away league games by three or more goals and I think Arsenal will find the Reds potent attacking threat too hot to handle on Friday.

“Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 home games in the Premier League and will be desperate for revenge having been thrashed 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield. The Gunners may score in the first game of the festive period - I just think Liverpool will score more in what promises to be a real Christmas cracker.”

Liverpool broke a record in their last away game against Bournemouth – becoming the first team in top-flight English football to have won four successive away games by three or more goals.

Arsenal will be hoping that this run doesn’t continue, as they’ll be looking for revenge for their 4-0 loss to the Reds earlier in the season.