Arsenal Scouts Monitoring 21-Year-Old Portuguese Winger as Gunners Consider January Bid

Arsenal appear to be getting ready for life after Alexis Sanchez, with the 29-year-old looking like he'll leave the club sooner rather than later.

An apparent target for his replacement could be seen with Andrija Živković, who the Gunners reportedly went to go watch in his last game. The Portuguese press regularly releases the list of scouts who watched the local games, but cannot always point out which players are being scouted by the teams.

Last week the Portuguese media outlets stated that Arsene Wenger was keeping tabs on Porto's Danilo Perreira, while Zivkovic is their most recent target.

According to O Jogo, Arsenal were in the list of emissaries to witness Benfica's cup game against Portimonense, as they kept a keen eye on their man.

The newspaper claim that Arsenal have an interest in the winger and could be tempted to make a bid in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal for numerous months and many believed that interest had died down when Correio da Manhã omitted Arsenal's name from potential transfer destinations after claiming that he had wanted a winter exit.

Zivkovic has registered less than 700 minutes for his Benfica side in what has been an underwhelming season thus far, ultimately putting any interest from Arsenal in doubt. However, maybe the Arsenal boss sees something in the youngster which could see a deal getting done.





The dilemma for Arsenal is that even if they want to sign the out of favour Benfica man, it would not come cheap as the Portuguese side would want a lot of money for their winger.

The Serbian man has €60m release clause which is important to note, meaning that if a big team like Arsenal do swoop in for him then they would be expected to pay a big sum.



