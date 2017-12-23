Claudio Ranieri Hints He Would Consider Italy Job & Speaks Ahead of Juve vs Roma Clash

December 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri has admitted that coaching the Italian national team would be his dream and he wouldn't hesitate to accept the job in case he was asked to. 

The former Leicester manager and hero, who is now at French side Nantes, has spoken about the hope to achieve this dream sooner or later in his career as he told Corriere dello Sport: "I believe that every manager would want to coach Italy, because of the attachment to the country, its history. 

"I am very happy at Nantes, but if I ever received an offer for a job in the national team I think I would go straight to the president and I would ask him to let me go."

He continued: "However, I believe that now the most important thing is to revolutionise the federation with new energies and products. It all starts from there, the manager comes afterwards."

Ranieri has coached several clubs in Italy during his career, and two of them, Juventus and Roma, are to meet on Saturday night in a crucial Serie A clash. 

Asked about his views on the match, the Italian manager replied: "It will be a very interesting game. Since they are playing away, Roma won't have it easy. 

"Juventus have lost only four times since their new stadium was built. The Bianconeri have returned to form, like (Massimiliano) Allegri's teams usually do around this period of the year."

Ranieri also pointed the two men who he thinks will make the difference on Saturday night as he said: "(Paulo) Dybala and (Radja) Nainggolan are two supermen."

