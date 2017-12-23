Mauricio Pochettino Explains Why Surprise Package Burnley Can Qualify for Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino has complimented Burnley by revealing that the Premier League high-fliers have the ability to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Clarets have shocked the footballing landscape so far this term and find themselves riding high in sixth position in England's top flight - just three points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via ESPN), Tottenham boss Pochettino claimed that Burnley - the side his north Londoners take on at Turf Moor on Saturday - have the capability to stunning the league's elite and 'do an Everton' by finishing in the top four this season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He explained: "Of course. Look, two years ago, Leicester can win the Premier League and, in the end, they won the Premier League. In football, all can happen. And of course they are doing so well. It will be tough because they are competing with big sides and so are we, but in football, all can happen.''

Sean Dyche's Lancashire-based outfit have won nine and drawn four of their 18 league games this term, and were briefly sitting in fourth last weekend before other results came through.

#BURTOT is the first time Spurs will face Burnley in a top-flight match while below them in the league table since 1975



On that day, the Clarets won 3-2... pic.twitter.com/kKVaD9ahkd — Premier League (@premierleague) December 23, 2017

They have defied expectation thanks to a miserly defence which has conceded just 12 goals in their league outings and, after Friday night's 3-3 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal, could move back into fourth position if they beat Spurs on Saturday evening.

Asked why Burnley had been performing so admirably, Pochettino stated that it was their 'tough to beat' nature that had the Clarets tearing it up in only their third season in the Premier League.

Heading to Turf Moor...at the start of the season, Burnley fans would have looked at this fixture and expected to see a top 6 side in action...little did they know that side would be theirs... #FootballFairytale #Burnley #Dyche #BTSport — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) December 23, 2017

He added: "They are so tough, such a physical team. They play simple but it's difficult sometimes to play simple as well as they do.

"We need to be ready to fight because they are such athletic players, tough players and they manage the long ball so well with two or three strikers that are so big and the second ball.

"It doesn't surprise me that they are doing so well because they have good quality.''