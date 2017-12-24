Gennaro Gattuso Looking for the Answer to 'Many Mistakes' Ahead of Milan Derby

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso said that the Derby della Madonnina next week could help the Rossoneri overcome their "difficult moment" in the Serie A this season.

Milan saw goals from former academy player Bryan Cristante and Josip Iličić guide Atalanta to victory at the San Siro, with Gattuso's side joining the likes of Inter Milan, Sampdoria, Torino and AS Roma to drop points ahead of Christmas.

"It's surely a difficult moment, what we are doing is not enough," Gattuso told the Rossoneri website. "We have to improve on everything. Everyone thinks about physical condition, but at this time we are showing we haven't got a strong character and we are really struggling.

"We all have to do something more. Today leaves me with many questions: I want to be the least of the club's problems. The feeling is we don't play as a team.

"Donnarumma? He feels the same way many other players feel, no-one was expecting a season like this. We mustn't think only about Gigio. The whole team is struggling.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"Every game we play is important, not just the derby. The derby is very important, it could give us the semifinals of the TIM Cup but we have to prepare for it the right way, with the right mentality.

"None of the boys could imagine such a troubled season, we need to fight to win in every game. We have to stick together, play as a team and look for the answer to our many mistakes."