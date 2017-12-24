Sam Allardyce 'Delighted' With Everton Resolve in 0-0 Draw with Defending Champions Chelsea

Sam Allardyce has revealed his delight at seeing Everton maintain their undefeated run since he took over with a 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

The hosts were made to defend for much of the Premier League clash with Antonio Conte's men but held firm to secure a point against the defending champions.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, 63-year-old Allardyce admitted he was very pleased with his side's defensive resolve against talented stars such as Eden Hazard.



He beamed: "I'm delight with the players' application and attitude to defend. To stifle a side as good as Chelsea with the quality they've got - they've won eight and only lost one of the last 10 - then it's a terrific result.

"Our defence was very important today, with the goalkeeper included, got us a well deserved point."

The Blues struggled to impose the attacking part of their gameplan on the visitors, with Tibaut Courtois not called into action once during the entire 90 minutes.

Allardyce went on to add that it was a bug bear of his not to see Everton test the Belgian shot stopper on a regular basis in front of their home supporters, and stated he and his coaching staff would look to rectify that area of their tactics heading into the festive schedule.



He added: "In the other side of it, we didn't use the ball as well as we should have done. We changed the shape of the team but it was all down to the lack of quality that we gave to our front two to get us up the pitch a bit more.

"We need to work on that side of it and the players need to realise that when they play the ball out it needs to be into the right spaces.

"That's what we've got to work on now but, defensively, our effort, commitment and desire couldn't be questioned.

"To keep an undefeated run going and to put the leaky side of this team to bed (is good) and we now need to work on the other side of it in creative terms."