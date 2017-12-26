Arsenal's Theo Walcott Emerges as January Target for Watford

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has become a target for Watford, with the Express reporting that the Hornets have made the Englishman a requirement as they look to improve on the quality of their squad in January.

Watford have struggled as of late, winning their first of seven games on Boxing Day with a 2-1 victory against Leicester City, and Marco Silva will attempt to save his season when the transfer window reopens next month.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Walcott has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and could be open to a move in January, as he will need to get substantial minutes under his belt with the World Cup coming up.

The 28-year-old hasn't started a single Premier League match this season, coming off the bench for all four of his appearances so far. Arsene Wenger has used him as a starter in the Europa League, however.

Silva, while keen on signing Walcott, is said to have concerns over the player's attitude and is worried he may not have what it takes to succeed at Watford. That is unlikely to be an issue if the player becomes available, though, with the Hornets needing every bit of help they can get at the moment.

Watford are also believed to be in for Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw. The former Southampton man has finally crept back into the Red Devils' squad after spending quite some time on the sidelines. But with United reportedly chasing Danny Rose, teams could fancy their chances of landing him.