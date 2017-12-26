Atleti President Claims Diego Simeone 'Will Stay' at Wanda Metropolitano Next Season

Diego Simeone has "given his word" to Atletico Madrid's president that he will stay with the Spanish club for at least one more season.

Enrique Cerezo told Spanish news publication AS (h/t Goal) that the Argentine has already verbally agreed to stay at Wanda Metropolitano for the 2018/19 campaign amid rumblings over his future.

Simeone was tentatively linked with the Everton job in November after the Premier League side sacked Ronald Koeman but Simeone opted to remain with Atleti.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

And Cerezo has now claimed to have heard from his club's first-team manager that he has no plans to depart Spain's capital for another 18 months.

Cerezo said: "He is calm, at ease, working well at Atletico. We are proud to have this great coach, and we are proud for what he is as an athlete and as a person.

"We have his word and his commitment that he will be at Atletico next season. There's no more to say."

Tremendous manager. The job he has done has been remarkable — Peña Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) December 23, 2017

Simeone has also been touted as a future boss of Inter Milan and his homeland's senior national team but, with Luciano Spalletti and Jorge Sampaoli currently in those positions, there is very little in the way of top job prospects for the 47-year-old.

Simeone is contracted to Atletico until the summer of 2020 and would likely have a release clause fee in his contract given the rules needed for players and staff on the continent.

Atletico lie one place and nine points off runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona at the midway point of Spain's season, with the enforced winter break in full effect in Europe.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Simeone's side have been criticised in some quarters for their lack of attacking prowess this term but, as ever, their steely defence has been a platform for them to build on successfully under his guidance.

The former Atletico and Lazio star will be able to add Diego Costa and Vitolo to his senior squad in January when the club's transfer embargo ends - two additions who could help find the back of the net on a more regular basis.

