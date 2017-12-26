Crystal Palace Looking to Sign Southampton Defender in Left-Back Merry-Go-Round

Crystal Palace could see a 'one out/one in' job in January, starting with the sale of Patrick van Aanholt.

According to the Mirror, Sam Allardyce is keen to link up with the Dutchman at Everton, with Palace looking at Southampton defender Matt Targett as a worthy replacement.

Palace drew 1-1 with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, making it eight games unbeaten.

But the Eagles still need to reinforce their squad in January and it seems that Roy Hodgson is looking to bolster his defence as part of the new additions.

The Mirror report that Palace are looking at bringing Targett to Selhurst Park to replace van Aanholt, who hasn’t started a league game for over two months.

The 27-year-old is looking to gain more first-team football, and having worked under Allardyce at both Sunderland and Palace, a move to Everton wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine at all.

If van Aanholt does make the move to Goodison Park in January, then that may pave the way for 22-year-old Targett to make a switch to South London.

Targett has represented England at U19, U20 and U21 level, meaning Hodgson should be somewhat familiar with him from his time as England manager.

Targett, who faces competition of his own at left-back in form of Ryan Bertrand, could see the switch as the right move at the right time.