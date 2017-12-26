Stats Reveal Messi Was Able to Dominate El Clásico Despite Literally Walking for Most of the Game

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was reportedly moving at walking pace for more than 80% of Saturday's 3-0 Clásico triumph over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, the third straight year that the Catalans have emerged victorious from the clash in the capital.

Given the huge impact he had on the game - a goal and an assist - it is rather remarkable.

Research from El Periodico has revealed that Messi was walking for 83.1% of the contest, likening it playing with his two children, Thiago and Mateo, at home.

He was jogging 10.8% of the time, running 4.95% of the time and sprinting just 1.15%.

It was intelligent play from Messi, moving into the right places at the right time to hurt Madrid the most, all the while conserving energy - it must be pointed out that the 30-year-old is the only outfield player to have played every minute for Barça in La Liga this season.

Messi himself is said to have made six dribbles during the game, three times more than the entire Real team combined - their tally of two was comprised of one each from Croatian pair Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

He created nine chances, five of them deemed to be 'clear' chances, and enjoyed 864 seconds on or near the ball. All of that, and yet he spent most of his time walking...

For Messi and his team-mates, who hold a nine point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, they are now enjoying a well deserved Christmas break. Training will resume on 30th December, with the first game of 2018 coming in the Copa del Rey on 4th January.