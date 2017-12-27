Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Admits That His Team Lack Firepower Following Defeat Against Chelsea

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has admitted that his team lack firepower following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Boxing Day.

It was Brighton's fourth consecutive away defeat without scoring a goal, and speaking after the game Hughton admitted that his side lack firepower, but insisted that he is doing all he can to turn things around, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Statistically Brighton have been averaging just 2.68 shots on goal per game in the league this season. They need to buy a decent striker in the January transfer window. — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) December 11, 2017

"It's something we're working on. Trying to get those balances right - getting the right personnel in the team. All you can keep do is working on them."

Two goals on the day came from Marcos Alonso and Alvaro Morata, and Hughton admitted that although Chelsea deserved the victory, he felt disappointed in conceding from a set-piece situation.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"The first goal can happen as they have great quality and can probe all the time. We never want to concede that early in a second half but I thought we gathered ourselves after that. But what disappointed me was conceding from a set-play.

"It's a game we were always in - they have such great quality, strength and power - but there were more positives than negatives today."

Brighton sit 12th in the league, and up next they face a tricky trip to St.James' Park, in what is shaping up to be a real relegation six pointer.