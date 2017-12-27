Milan 'Approach' Zenit Boss Mancini as Italians Eye Permanent Montella Successor

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Roberto Mancini is reportedly the new favourite to land the AC Milan job on a permanent basis, according to reports in his homeland.

The Italian, who currently manages Zenit St Petersburg in Russia's top flight, has been installed as the most likely candidate to fill the void left by Vincenzo Montella, who was sacked earlier in the campaign.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) has claimed that Mancini is unhappy with life with Zenit, despite only taking up the reins there in the summer.

ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/GettyImages

Milan directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are now believed to want to rescue the former Manchester City boss from Russia and bring him back to San Siro following Mancini's stint at fierce rivals Inter.

Fassone and Mirabelli were on I Nerazzurri's board when Mancini was in charge of Milan's bitter city rivals - a club he led to three successive Serie A titles before his departure.

The Milan duo have apparently already approached Mancini about replacing interim manager Gennaro Gattuso as the club's senior head coach but they would have to offer him in excess of the  €8m-a-season contract that Zenit currently pay him to lure him back to Italy.

Gattuso's own future is under threat after he failed to turn Milan's fortunes around after Montella's sacking in November with I Rossoneri languishing in 11th position in Italy's top flight.

Milan spent a fortune on acquiring new players to usher in a new era after they were taken over by Far East billionaires, but have failed to win five of the last seven matches in all competitions.

Their patchy form led to murmurings that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could be lured back to Italy in the summer, but those rumours have gone quiet with Mancini's installation as Milan's new number one choice.

The 53-year-old has overseen 17 wins and eight draws in 31 matches with Zenit, but it remains to be seen if he will see the season out or opt to join Milan in the near future.

