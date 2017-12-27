Newcastle will host Manchester City on Wednesday as the Premier League's busy holiday season heats up.

Manchester City is a staggering 13 points clear at the top of the table as of Christmas. Pep Guardiola's side has only dropped two points all season and remains undefeated.

Newcastle is in 15th place with 18 points entering Christmas. The Magpies are in the first year of their Premier League return after a one-year hiatus in the Championship.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.