PL Pundit Claims Tammy Abraham Made a 'Bad Call' in Joining Swansea Over Newcastle & Brighton

Tammy Abraham made an error in moving to Swansea City over Newcastle United in the summer, according to pundit Tony Cascarino.

The forward thoroughly impressed last season when on loan at Bristol City from Chelsea, scoring 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances and becoming the club's Player of the Year.

Abraham reportedly snubbed the services of Newcastle, but has since struggled to make as big an impact as he did at Bristol with the Swans.

Swansea have scored the fewest league goals this season as they sit rock bottom of the table - the third Christmas period in a row they remain in the relegation zone.

Dire form meant Paul Clement was recently relieved of his duties, days after the twelfth Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Everton.

Swansea succumbed to unlucky number thirteen on St. Stephen's Day as they felt the attacking force of Liverpool at Anfield.

Struggling for goals, Tony Cascarino believes the 20-year-old made a poor decision in declining Rafa Benitez in his column for The Times.

"Tammy Abraham made a bad call picking Swansea City over Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion.

"He's stuck on the bench for a side who don't create enough chances. After a good season at Bristol City with 26 goals, he needed a club where he could showcase his ability."

Newly promoted Newcastle and Brighton sit five and eight points clear of the Welsh side, respectively.

Abraham has played in all but one of Swansea's league games, scoring four and assisting one.