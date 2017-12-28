Atletico Madrid CEO Confirms Star Man Will Not Be Sold in January Window Despite Barcelona Links

Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling Antoine Griezmann during the January transfer window, the club's CEO has revealed.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with both Manchester United and Barcelona since the start of the season, but Atletico are unsurprisingly keen to hang onto their prised asset.

The Independent quote Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as telling Spanish TV: “It is impossible that he will leave this team before the summer.”

Atletico will have Diego Costa available in January following the club's transfer ban, and Marin is keen to see the striker paired with Griezmann.

He said: “We made a great effort to join Griezmann and Diego Costa and I think that it is going to be really good for both of them to play together. It is going to be very positive for Atlético as well as for the manager. Until 1 July his (Griezmann) clause is €200m.”

Atletico will continue to fight to keep hold of Griezmann during the summer window, when the Frenchman's buyout clause halves, with Marin going onto to say: “Atlético do not want to sell him neither now nor in summer.

“He is a very important player for us, who has grown up with us as we have done with him. Our intention is to keep growing together. I would really like him to continue with us.”

Though Atletico are currently second only to Barcelona as La Liga enters it's winter break, Griezmann's performances have been less prolific than in previous seasons, the attacker has scored just seven goals in twenty appearances in all competitions this season.